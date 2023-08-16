Detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs leak – everything you need to know

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has won the affections of many Android phone fans this year, its time as the top phone in the brands' range is almost up. That's because it's successor is expected to debut in a few months time.

That device – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – is expected to pick up where the S23 Ultra left off. Based on the rumours we've heard already, it stands to be the best Samsung phone ever made – and now we have a full leaked spec sheet for good measure.

That comes courtesy of Yogesh Brar. Brar enjoys a decent reputation for tech leaks, generally providing some well-rounded spec sheets ahead of major releases. So, what is rumoured to be heading to the device?

Well, lets start with the camera. That's said to be a quad-sensor setup, with the same 200MP main camera that was so popular on the S23 Ultra. It's paired with a 50MP telephoto unit which we've heard rumoured recently, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP periscope lens.

While it's somewhat surprising to see both the telephoto and the periscope lens on the same device, it's not unheard of. I'd guess that the telephoto will stick to a more traditional optical zoom level – somewhere in the region of 3x to 5x – while the periscope will offer a much greater range of zoom.

Inside, the device is said to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or an Exynos 2400 chipset. That's likely to be territory-dependent, just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 range. It's a decision which is likely to cause some upset – many were thrilled when Samsung did away with in-house chips last year, as they were widely deemed to be inferior to the Snapdragon offering.

That's said to pair with a 5,000mAh battery, which will charge at 45W. It's far from the fastest charging speed on the market, but Samsung have never really competed on that side of things. 45W should be enough for most users to top up in a timely fashion, though.

All in all, it's a promising spec sheet. In particular, the camera sounds fantastic, and should help the brand to keep atop the phone camera pile. The processor situation is less promising, though. While Samsung are said to have worked tirelessly on their own brand chips, the issues from a few years ago will still be fresh in the mind of consumers.

With the devices expected around February 2024, there's still a lot of time for things to change. For now, then, we'll just have to keep an eye out for more details as they crop up.