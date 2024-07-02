Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 look great in (leaked) official cases

Quick Summary Samsung may not have officially announced its upcoming foldables yet, but the cases destined to protect them have already leaked. Evan Blass – who has an excellent track record with leaks – has revealed several case options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

We're a matter of days away from Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is very much expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, alongside new Galaxy Watch models, Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Buds.

As is generally the case with Samsung launches however, very little is being left to the imagination and that includes the cases. It really would be nice if for once there were just a couple of surprises!

Over the last few days, notorious leaker Evan Blass – who goes by @evleaks on X – hasn't just revealed what look like official marketing shots of Samsung's next foldable phones, but the official cases that will be offered by the company to protect those devices.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / 9to5Google)

Picked up by 9to5Google, the leaked images of the cases show similar offerings to Samsung's official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is no bad thing. Rather than just protecting the devices, you'll also find extras like rings, straps and kickstands to make them easier to hold or give them extra viewing angles.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases with S Pen holder look like they will come in grey, dark blue and bubblegum pink options as a minimum based on the leak. The images also show a clear case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and grey case with kick stand. Additionally, there are two leather options, shown off in brown and a dark grey.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 6, there appear to be silicone ring cases coming in a number of colours - as has been the case previously. There are also a couple of other unique designs for those looking for a case that makes a little more of a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on 10 July in Paris. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and two models of the Galaxy Buds in-ear headphones are expected to be revealed during the event. T3 will be there to cover it and you will be able to watch the livestream here closer the time.