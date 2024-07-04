Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 specs revealed in full – here's everything you need to know

Quick Summary Samsung's marketing materials for the new Galaxy Fold and Flip phones have seemingly leaked. They show relatively minor spec improvements, but there are still a few reasons to upgrade.

The full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have seemingly leaked ahead of next week's Galaxy Unpacked, and there are some happy surprises in the details.

For example, both foldable phones reportedly have IP48 dust and water resistance, which is a big improvement. It won't make them fully dustproof, but they'll be better than before.

There are a few other key new features, too.

The specs come via leaker Evan Blass on his Substack newsletter, and he's posted more images to X. The images are allegedly from Samsung's own marketing materials. Here's what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and encased in aluminium rather than titanium; the external display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the weight of the device is down from 253g to 239g.

Battery life is improved but the specifications of the cameras are unchanged from the current model. The display here is 6.3-inches on the outside and 7.6-inches inside, and the inner display is brighter than before with a peak output of 2,600 nits.

The marketing focus appears to be mainly on the lighter weight and on Samsung's AI features; if you've already got a Z Fold 5 there doesn't appear to be a compelling reason to upgrade this year. That's not a huge surprise, as the Z Fold 5 wasn't a dramatically different handset to its predecessor either.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications

The changes to the Flip 6 are more significant. For the first time it gets a vapour chamber for improved cooling, and it also gets a bigger battery – up from 3,700mAh to 4,000mAh. The camera has been upgraded too with the inclusion of a 50MP camera. It's made from aluminium as before but it's very slightly thinner by 0.2mm.

One thing that isn't in the leaked specifications is the pricing; we're expecting both phones to be slightly more expensive this year. According to previous reports, the three Galaxy Z Fold 6 models will cost $1,899 (256GB), $2,019.99 (512GB) and $2,259.99 (1TB).

If the price increase is the same in the UK that would mean £1,849 for the 256GB model, £1,949 for the 512GB and £2,149 for 1TB. Australian prices would be around AU$2,749, AU$2,949 and $3,299.