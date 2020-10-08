Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 set to boast THIS awesome new feature

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a huge improvement on the original. Not only did it bypass the infamous teething problems of its predecessor, the front screen got a whole lot bigger and it felt significantly more solid.

So what might the company be planning for the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 3? Well one patent spotted by LetsGoDigital suggests the company might be taking inspiration from its older Galaxy S ‘Edge’ models .

For those that don’t remember, when Samsung started selling versions of the Galaxy S with a curved screen, the company was, at first, a little at a loss of what to do with the side panel. One effective use turned out to be displaying notifications, and it seems Samsung is toying with something similar for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The patent suggests that a strip of LED lighting could be embedded into the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, protected by a partly translucent cover. That means that when the phone is in its closed state, owners could be alerted to calls or messages via a change in the lighting. You can see how LetsGoDigital imagines this in the mockup at the top of the page.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

This might seem a bit redundant, given the device has a whopping great screen on the front, but this could be a more subtle way of drawing attention to messages, and could still be seen if the handset is lying face down. Strip lighting is also likely less of a battery drain than a whole screen constantly powering on and off.