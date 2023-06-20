Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 suddenly sounds more appealing after price leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung are hosting an event at the end of July, showcasing a handful of new products. Among them is expected to be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range.

That device has already seen a handful of leaks over the last few weeks. It's said to get a minor processor upgrade, but misses out on the Snapdragon W5 series chip we really wanted. We've also heard that the charging speed is set to stay the same, while the Classic model – complete with rotating bezel – looks set to return.

It's fair to say it sounds like a relatively minor upgrade over the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That hasn't stemmed worries of a significant price hike though. Given the economic situation around the world right now, many expected the new series to feature a much higher price tag than its predecessor.

Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case. In a report from the French site, Dealabs, pricing for different variations have been leaked. What's perhaps most crucial is that those show a negligible increase over the retail price of the current models.

According to the report, the vanilla Watch 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm variants. The 40mm will set you back €319.99, while the 44mm is said to cost €349.99. Both have a €50 upcharge for the 4G enabled model. That means you'll only pay around €20 more than the current generation, which is fantastic given the extortionate rises in inflation.

Pricing for the Watch 6 Classic was also unveiled. That is said to come in 43mm and 47mm variants, priced at €419.99 and €449.99, respectively. Again, you'll pay an extra €50 on top for the 4G model.

That's a strong showing for the range. Being so close in value to its predecessor should encourage more users to make the leap, despite the relatively modest rumoured upgrades. Hopefully, that minor price increase is mirrored in other markets, too.

We don't have long until we'll know for sure. The Samsung event where these are set to be unveiled is scheduled for the last week of July. That means we're just five weeks away.