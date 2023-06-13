Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could get a chip upgrade – but not the one we want

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A good smartwatch can make a real difference to your life. Whether you want to get quick access to notifications without having to grab your phone, or fancy seeing in-depth health and fitness data, a smartwatch is the answer.

When looking at the best smartwatches on the market, you'll likely notice a bit of a theme. Apple Watches are among the most popular devices available, but those will only work with an iPhone. If you have any other phone, you'll need to look elsewhere.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 currently represents one of the better options for Android phone users. And, it's rumoured to be getting an upgrade soon. The next Samsung event is expected to take place at the end of July. That should play host to a series of new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, rumours suggest that the Watch 6 is getting a processor upgrade. The current generation uses the Exynos W920 chip, with the new model said to use an Exynos W930. That's a new chip which has just been certified by Bluetooth.

According to recent rumours, that chip will be around 10% faster than the W920. However, the listing uses the same model number as its predecessor, suggesting that it could be the same base chip, with refinements to make it a bit nippier.

And honestly, it's a little underwhelming. While the Exynos chips for watches aren't bad, I was really hoping Samsung would make use of the new Snapdragon W5+ chip, as seen in the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5.

That's a 4nm processor, which employs low-power islands for a host of modules. That contributes to around 50% better battery life than its predecessor. It shows on the Mobvoi, which is comfortable with over three days of use in Smart mode.

Hopefully the new Exynos chip can deliver a bigger improvement than the rumours have suggested. We'll know for sure soon, with the rumoured event date now around 6 weeks away.