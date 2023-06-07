Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 suddenly sounds less appealing after specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the focus of the next Samsung Unpacked event is very much on their new foldable phones, it's far from the only new device expected to debut. We're also expecting to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range.

That's an exciting release. The current generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is unquestionably one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, offering a top Android-based competitor for devices like the Apple Watch Series 8.

But now, the new range sounds a little less appealing. That's because an FCC listing for the new smartwatch has confirmed a handful of specs for the device.

One of those is the charging speed. That's rated for the same 10W as the previous model. And that's a shame, because it's one area we were really hoping to see improved.

Broadly speaking, smartwatches come in two categories. You get watches like this and the Apple Watch, which last about a day before they need re-juicing. Or, you get the Garmin watch approach, where battery life can go for weeks and even months.

As this falls in the first category, charging speed is important. You're going to be doing it a lot, so having it be as snappy as possible makes a real difference.

Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad charging speed. Our reviewer found it took a little over an hour to fully charge, which is fine. It's just not exceptional, and an exceptional charging speed would have shown real intent from the Korean brand.

We don't have long to wait to see these in action, either. The next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to be taking place this July, in Seoul, South Korea.