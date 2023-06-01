Samsung Galaxy users in Europe could get a cool free app upgrade soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been following the best phones in recent years, you'll likely have noticed a trend. These days, almost every handset has come with a news aggregator built in – Apple News on iPhones, or Google Discover on Android phones.

Now, Samsung want in on that market. Earlier this year, they announced the re-branding of their in-house version of this kind of app, which is now known as Samsung News. It had previously been called Bixby Home, Samsung Daily and Samsung Free.

It was unveiled in the USA not too long after the name change, but had been left out of other markets. That looks set to change, though, as a recent regulatory filing shows the brand have submitted a trademark application for use in Europe.

That's great news for users of Samsung phones. News aggregation apps are really useful for bringing together all sorts of content, and using algorithms to suggest stories which are relevant to your tastes. It makes it easier than ever to discover news and content which is relevant to you, and saves you searching the web for interesting things to read or watch.

In the USA, several large publications are already tied into the app. Those include CNN, Sports Illustrated and Bloomberg. And while there's no guarantee that those would carry over to the European market, it seems likely that a similar selection of well-known publications would be included.

There's no confirmation of when the app will launch in European markets. However, with a Galaxy Unpacked event expected to take place in July, there's a chance we could get more details soon.