How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 2024 – see the Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and much more

We've already had a major Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event this year, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 family of phones taking place in January. But now there's an even bigger conference on the immediate horizon.

The second Galaxy Unpacked with take place in Paris on Wednesday 10 July 2024 and will play host to the debut of the company's latest foldable phones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We should also see two new smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and an all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – the Korean firm's answer to Apple's flagship wearable. And new earbuds in the form of the allegedly AirPods-like Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds.

Finally, barring any other surprises, we should get the full launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring for good measure.

Here are all the details.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 2024

The second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2024 will take place in Paris, France on Wednesday 10 July 2024.

Alternatively, the event will also be livestreamed on Samsung.com, as well the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

What time does the Samsung foldables launch start?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 3pm CEST. That’s the local time zone over in France.

For the start time wherever you are in the world, check out the list below:

US West Coast: 06:00 PDT

06:00 PDT US East Coast: 09:00 EDT

09:00 EDT UK: 14:00 BST

14:00 BST Central Europe: 15:00 CEST

15:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 18:30 IST

18:30 IST China (Beijing): 21:00 CST

21:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 22:00 JST

22:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 22:00 KST

22:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 23:00 AEST

What to expect

There's no doubt that this next Galaxy Unpacked is going to be a jam-packed show. There are so many products planned for launch that we'd be surprised if it ran for less than two hours.

We'll get the new foldables – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. Maybe even word on the much-rumoured new addition to the family, the prospective Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, even if it's not fully launched at this time.

Rumours also suggest that there will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, the new higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring in all its non-prototype glory, at last.

Samsung has also confirmed that there will be plenty of talk about the Galaxy AI ecosystem of tools, with some new features likely to be unveiled. The invite [above] even alludes to that fact.

"Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI," it said in a statement.

