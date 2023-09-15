Samsung Galaxy S24 appears on certification website, with fast charging speeds revealed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although we're not expecting Samsung to announce its next flagship Android phone range until early next year – likely February – the three devices have each been spotted in a listing on China's 3C certification website.

That means the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are ready to be checked over so that they comply with different country's communications regulators – an important step in the production cycle.

It also means we can see a few early details, including "confirmation" that the charging speeds of the devices are the same as their respective S23 models.

Being awarded 3C certification (or CCC for "China Compulsory Certificate") is vital for a device to be sold in the region as it marks that it has passed safety regulations. Appearance on the official website indicates that a product is almost-certain to be released in the coming months.

This particular listing (via 91Mobiles) shows that the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with the model number SM-S9210, the Galaxy S24+ is SM-S9260, and the S24 Ultra is designated SM-S9280.

It also reveals that the S24 will support 25W wired charging, as with the Samsung Galaxy S23, and the S24+ and S24 Ultra will come with 45W fast charging.

They will all be 5G phones, although we'd be absolutely gob-smacked if they weren't.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles / CCC)

Little else can be gleaned from the documentation, although we have heard a fair few other rumours and leaks on the Galaxy S24 family in recent times.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra is said to be coming with a major camera enhancement in the form of a new 50-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens. The current S23 Ultra has the same zoom capabilities, but with a 12-megapixel sensor instead.

In addition, it is claimed to be going head-to-head with Apple's recently launched iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max devices, in that it too will sport a titanium frame. This will really differentiate the most premium smartphones out there.

We'll have to wait to find out for sure though, as Samsung won't be launching its new devices this side of the holiday season. We expect it'll have an event shortly before Mobile World Congress next year.