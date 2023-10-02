Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch date confirmed for Indian market

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the best Samsung phones on the market tend to be higher priced devices, the brand are also really good at providing great specs with more affordable handsets. Their range spans a wide range of price points, giving a decent option for most users.

That is perhaps best shown off by their FE devices. These take the core DNA of a handset and skim off the unnecessary bits, giving you a powerful device that doesn't break the bank. The next model for this range is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, based – as you just may have guessed – on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

That handset has been rumoured for a while now. We even got access to some leaked specs recently, which showed off a fantastic sounding device. Subsequent leaked videos suggest that the display and the camera are likely to be the biggest talking points here.

That display is said to be a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, which sounds perfect for consuming content. On the back, a triple camera setup designed similarly to the full-fat S23 is said to pack a 50MP main sensor, with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto.

Now, a launch date for the handset has been revealed – and it's coming soon! Samsung's Indian Twitter account shared the image as their new header, suggesting the device will be unveiled on the 4th of October – that's this Wednesday!

Oh, and if you're thinking that date sounds familiar, it's likely because of the Google Pixel 8. That range is set to launch on the same day, which makes the new announcement from Samsung all the more interesting.

It's unclear whether or not the launch will be global or not at this stage. While the Indian page displays the image, at the time of writing, none of the other Samsung accounts have. For now, then, we'll just have to wait for the launch for further details.