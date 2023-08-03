Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs show you might not need to wait for S24

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung will unveil another new phone in the coming few months, it is claimed, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to mark the return of its "Fan Edition" handset.

And, if an extensive specifications leak is anything to go by, it might satisfy those who are otherwise thinking of waiting until early next year to upgrade their Samsung device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series won't be launched until next February, if the company plans to stick to convention, so that's a fair while to hang on if you're hankering for something new. The S23 FE could well scratch that itch instead – not least because it will reportedly feature a decent 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

That could even put it amongst the best Android phones later this year.

Renowned leaker Yogesh Brar also reveals that it'll run on either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or homegrown Exynos 2200 chipset. And, its triple-lens camera will sport an impressive 50-megapixel main cam, plus 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel telephoto snapper.

His X posting claims that it'll come with 12GB of RAM too, so the phone should move like the clappers. It'll be available with up to 256GB of internal storage, he says.

The other specs include a 4,500mAh battery running the show, with 25W fast charging. There will be wireless charging too, allegedly (although we'd be surprised if there wasn't), and the handset will have an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Android 13 will come preloaded with Samsung's proprietary One UI 5.1.1 layered on top, and the final note is that it'll be offered with up to five years of software upgrades. Samsung's big on ensuring your phone lasts these days.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch?

The exact launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not yet known, but it is believed to be coming in Q3 2023 – so October or November, as it's unlikely to be announced during the run up to the holidays.

We've also seen images leak in recent times, with Smartprix posting pictures of a device that looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy A54.

We'll have to wait for something more definitive though.

We're glad that Samsung is returning to the series though, after skipping the Galaxy S22 FE last year.