Samsung Galaxy S24 could steal one big iPhone 15 upgrade

As the dust settles on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, attention for Samsung fans will now turn to the next devices expected to release. That is expected to be the latest update to their slab phone range.

Now, more information has come out about the range – and it could utilise one upgrade we've been excited about for the iPhone 15 range. According to respected tech insider, Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 could make use of a titanium frame.

Ice – who has a fantastic reputation for Android phone leaks, particularly for Samsung – shared the news with a slightly cryptic tweet. An image of the periodic table was posted, along with the number 22. In the table, the 22nd element is titanium.

Another commenter asked if the tweet related to a titanium frame on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, to which Ice responded with a smiley face. There's currently no indication as to whether or not the upgrade will be exclusive to the top-tier device, or if the other devices in the range would also get the upgrade.

Regardless, it's a big deal. We've been eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15 range, which is expected to drop in a few weeks. A titanium frame is expected among the upgrades for the Pro variants there.

It should offer a significant boost for both devices. The stainless steel and aluminium frames currently used on those models are decent, but titanium is both stronger and lighter. That should provide some additional robustness in day-to-day use.

It's the latest in a long line of rumours about the next-gen Samsung phone. Most recently, we heard about a potential u-turn on the hardware inside the devices. Those are expected to use in-house Samsung chips, rather than the Snapdragon processors.

When the Samsung Galaxy S23 series was unveiled, it used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all markets. That was widely praised at the time, as previous models using the Exynos range of chips were widely considered to be sub-par.

The new range usually launches in the early months of the year. That means we're likely around four months away from the release date. It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for other rumours in the next few weeks, as we'll hopefully learn more about the device in that time.