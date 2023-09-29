Watch the leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hands-on video right here

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the best Samsung phones are packed with features, they also command pretty high prices. Fortunately, the brand are also really good at releasing affordable phones, making it easy for anyone to get involved.

Chief among those is the FE range. Standing for Fan Edition, these devices take the formula set out by the top-tier handsets and shaves a little off the sides. The result is a handset which is packed with top specs, but doesn't have to break the bank.

Now, we've got a first proper look at the next device in this series, thanks to a series of leaked promotional videos. That device is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which will take the formula of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and slim down some of the peripheral features to hit a more attractive price point.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE from front.Thanks .@LeaksAn1 for sharing video#Samsung #GalaxyS23FE pic.twitter.com/g1yzrPUi6oSeptember 28, 2023 See more

So, what can we expect from this handset? Well, based on these two videos, we know that particular focus is being placed on the camera and the display. Both are described as 'Epic' in the marketing material, with the display described as perfect for binge-watchers, while the camera is designed for content creators.

Those are some fairly hefty claims from a more affordable device. It also seems to fit quite well with the leaked specs we've heard about for this handset. That's said to include an FHD+ AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera is equally impressive, with a rumoured 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto. That's some hefty camera prowess, and should be more than enough to keep up with day-to-day shot snapping.

Elsewhere, the device is said to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an in-house Exynos chipset. That's said to pair with 4,500mAh of battery capacity and up to 12GB of RAM. That should make it a monster at eating up daily tasks.

That's an exciting sounding handset. It looks set to pack in just enough tech to keep users satisfied, without breaking the bank. There's no hard rumour for a launch date yet, but we're expecting to see this one in either October or November. It's definitely one which is worth keeping an eye on, regardless.