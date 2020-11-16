Samsung Galaxy S21 leak confirms this display feature WILL be missing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is all set for its January launch, and while much of it is still shrouded in mystery, the latest leak has put to bed rumors of an under-display camera, once and for all.

We first heard that the tech could debut in the S21 back in September, but more recent leaks suggested it wouldn't be perfected in time, and would roll out in the Galaxy Fold 3 instead.

Now that we're getting our first peek at the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus display, it looks like that's the more likely scenario.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe shared images of what the two smartphones' screens will look like, and judging by the screen protectors, we're in for barely-there bezels, and the return of the holepunch selfie camera.

Ice Universe followed up with another image that better represents what the S21 Plus will reportedly look like, and the chin looks ever-so-slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 Plus.

According to witnesses, the Galaxy S21+ is probably like this. pic.twitter.com/6p2HnvXN9zNovember 13, 2020

We've also heard reports that the two handsets will feature a flat display and edges, similar to the iPhone 12, while the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra model will stick with the edge display.

Ice Universe didn't speculate on sizes in this instance, but we've heard from other leakers that the S21 base model's screen will measure 6.2-inches, while the S21 Plus will come in at 6.7-inches. The S21 Ultra's slightly curved display will measure 6.8-inches.

The S21 series will also support the S-Pen and will feature 120Hz panels that won't make you choose between WQHD resolution at 60Hz and FHD+ at 120Hz, like the Note 20 Ultra.

So it looks like there are pros and cons on the cards for the upcoming flagship, but we'll no doubt see the leaks and rumors ramping up as we head towards launch.