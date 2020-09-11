Samsung Galaxy S21's under-screen camera will SMOKE rivals – here's how

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last month, which is its follow up to the Galaxy Fold, and latest entry in its foldable category that also sits alongside the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Fold 2 was the last of Samsung's 2020 smartphones, and now that it's out of the way, all eyes are on the Galaxy S21 which may see a huge departure from the standard fare we expect to see in our devices if the latest rumours are true.

Samsung Display's under-screen camera solution is much ahead of other solutions, and Samsung mobile phones have stricter requirements for under-screen camera effects than other brands. When the two meet, the under-screen camera of the Galaxy S21 is in Schrodinger's cat state.September 11, 2020

Twitter leaker Ice Universe has added more fuel to the flames of rumours that have been doing the rounds since April that suggest Samsung will be bringing an under-display camera to the Galaxy S21.

Competitors like Xiaomi have been beavering away on this technology for a while, and earlier this week, we saw a demo model of the company's Mi 10 Ultra touting an under-screen camera.

Xiaomi seems confident that the tech is almost consumer-ready, but it looks like it's going to have some stiff competition from Samsung; in his tweet, Ice Universe says that Samsung has "stricter requirements" for its under-display camera tech compared to other brands, and that it's significantly further along in its efforts.

If that's the case, the Galaxy S21 could be another first for Samsung if it can get the under-display camera to a state where it's ready for mass production. The Korean tech giant was the first to launch a foldable smartphone to the masses, but in its haste, key factors were overlooked that lead to an eventual re-release of the botched original.

It sounds like it won't be making the same mistake twice, especially if it's been honing the technology for a while, which is what the tweet seems to suggest. We expect the S21 to make a March 2021 debut, and as we get closer to that window, the leaks will come thick and fast, hopefully painting a clearer picture of what it has in store.