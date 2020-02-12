Samsung Galaxy S20 launch: all the phones that were announced at Unpacked 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20 (until recently known as the Samsung Galaxy S11) has been officially revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event, and what follows is the official livestream video, so you can catch up on the big event and its reveals, as well as our overview of what was announced.

It's was a BIG show, with three new S20 phones, the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ announced, and it can be watched right now in its entirety. Simply click play on the video below to watch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event live stream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 tool place at 11am PT / 2pm ET on Tuesday 11 February, 2020. (That was 7pm GMT for the Queen, and everyone else in the UK.) The event lasted 60 minutes and can be watched in full below. For T3's run down of the show, as it transpired, keep reading.

Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event: how the event played out

We're back for another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and, as is par for the course now, the pre-event entertainment has begun with a series of hype videos. One of the better offerings is a overview of some new features in Samsung's One UI 2 skin. The music is, naturally, upbeat. Samsung really has the Android skinning thang on lock right now, with an incredibly intuitive interface syncing perfectly with Android 10.0. It proves you don't have to be #vanilla4life.

Another video shows alpacas! The most hilarious and on trend of animals. They are used to promote the rather good Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + phones. That second phone in particular is an absolute doozie, but also far to much phone for many users we reckon. Still, with the Note 10 series we think it fair to say that Samsung has finished its re-positioning of that range as not just for the business user. Both those phones score super high in terms of all-round phone experience, and for creatives with deep pockets are almost a no-brainer.

Here we go!

And the show opens with an unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip! "The Galaxy Z Flip is a statement smartphone", says Samsung's Rebecca Hirst. Here's a picture of the phone...

You can fold and unfold the phone over 200,000 times, apparently! That's good. The phone comes with a hole-punch camera, as well as access to YouTube Premium. For how long is not mentioned.

How the folding phone dual screens work is demonstrated. While watching a video on the top screen, you can comment on it on the bottom screen. You can also use the bottom half of the screen to swipe through images in the phone's gallery, in Flex Mode, while viewing the images on the top screen.

Hide-Away Hinge! This holds the whole thing together and, so we are told, prevents dust and particles getting in. Clearly no more first-gen Galaxy Fold issues!

A catchy French ditty is then played to show how the Galaxy Z Flip can fold and unfold. "It's a new kind of device, to kick off a new decade of Samsung innovation," we're then told by Rebecca.

Oh, here comes the news we want... release date and price.

The Galaxy Z Flip goes on sale on February 14, 2020.

The Galaxy Z Flip will start at $1,380.

Well, that price is challenging. It isn't, though, anywhere near the price the Fold retailed at, so that is something at least.

Samsung's President of Mobile Communications TM Roh now takes to the stage. He talks about innovation that is more meaningful, intelligent connections that will drive growth for consumers. Super! DJ Koh gets a shout out, too. "Thank you for your leadership", Roh states.

Here we go. Roh has moved on to the Galaxy range. Could the S20 unveil be close?

In the short term, no. Roh moves on to talk about the Galaxy Note range. :-|

This is a long wind-up...

5G is then introduced to the conversation.

"Now Samsung is making 5G available to more people than anyone thought possible!" Roh is enthused.

The new member of the Galaxy family is here... it's the Samsung Galaxy S20!

5G is intrinsic to the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, we are told. "It is the year of Galaxy 5G!"

The S20's camera is in the spotlight. Quality, quality, quality is all that matters to phone users when it comes to camera, we are told. High-resolution sensors are important.

The S20 has a 64MP main shooter. This means that when you crop into images, we are told, you don't get a blurry mess. The camera system comes with smart new AI, too. Single Take mode is spoken about. This mode uses all the system's rear cameras to shoot different takes on one image each time you make a shot. The AI then helps group and search these.

"With the Galaxy S20 we've made a phone that will change photography". Wow, strong words.

Yowzers! The S20 lets you shoot video at 8K! Now that is impressive.

A 33MP still image mode means you can shoot in 8K and then, at any point, enable it to take high-resolution stills out of it. Neat.

"All-day battery" is how the phone's battery is described. We'll be the judge of that! There are three models of the S20. Here they are...

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is here!

it packs a stupid crazy amazing 108MP AI camera. Low light photos are a speciality of the Ultra, thanks to its nona binning, 9-in-1 image shooting mode. This combines 9 different shots into one, seamlessly.

The Ultra has a folded lens, which allows up to 10x hybrid optic zoom and 100x space zoom functionality. It looks very similar to the periscope lens tech that was installed in the Huawei P30 Pro last year, but evolved. The P30 Pro had a 50x zoom, so this is double that. Well, at least on paper.

This entire Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is being filmed with S20 phones. Nice touch!

A Netflix representative now takes to the stage. They are here to announce that they are they Samsung's mobile entertainment partner. "Even better product integration" is promised! Well, it's not massive news, but if Netflix looks better than ever on Samsung phones then we're bang behind that. Geralt of Rivia will look even more surly, no doubt.

Noooooooooooo! Bixby is still a thing, and can make recommendations in terms of entertainment.

"Mobile entertainment is all about getting the content you want, when you want," we are told. 5G can help you do that. It's fast don't you know.

5G is being used to great effect, it would seem, with the S20's Google Duo integration. Instant high-quality video calls.

5G's mobile gaming capabilities are next up. The "S20 takes gaming to a whole new level," apparently. Touch lag is reduced on the S20. This is due to the phone's processor and, amazingly, max spec of 16GB of RAM. Cor blimey! That's more RAM than most people have in their well-specced laptops.

Samsung is partnering with Xbox in 2020! Xbox Games Studio is bringing Forza Street to Samsung Galaxy devices. "The S20 is the perfect gaming device for Forza Street," we are told.

"Our hardware and software deliver powerful performance with minimal lag" boasts the Samsung rep.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come out of left field! The second-gen of the Galaxy Buds are here, with Spotify integration and call optimisation. The Buds+ now have three mics built in, and ambient sound control. You can quickly flick between devices, too. Just tap the Buds+ to switch between phone, watch, TV etc.

Wireless power charging is a thing. 11 hours of charge for the Buds+, and 22 hours with the charging carry case.

The Galaxy Buds+ cost $149.

And the Galaxy Buds+ hit store shelves on Feb 14, 2020.

And here comes the BIG reveals! The S20 range price and release date.

The S20 range goes on sale on March 6, 2020.

In terms of prices, the S20 starts at $999, the S20+ at $1199 and the S20 Ultra $1399. All these phones comes with 5G as standard.

The S10 range is now reduced in price, too. The S10e is now $599, the S10 is $749 and the S10+ is $849.

Well, that is neither good nor bad news, as the S20 is prices like the S10 was at launch. It remains as affordable as last year's flagship.

Next up a Google Android representative steps up to talk about just how integrated Google Duo, YouTube and Android in general is with the S20 series. "Congratulations on the launch today," he closes with. Short and sweet.

Oooh! We have a one more thing! Roh returns and talks about...

... UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We have discovered new ways to use technology to advance humanity!" is how Roh closes Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

And that is the show. An S20 hype video plays us out to some funky beats. It's been a pleasure as always. Be sure to go and check out T3's official hands-on Samsung Galaxy S20 review and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review for our early impressions of the new devices.



What follows is our reporting on the S20 series prior to Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20: why not Samsung Galaxy S11?

For a long time, the internet referred to the S10 successor as the Samsung Galaxy S11 – a natural extension of the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, a few months ago, rumours began circulating that the phone would in fact be released under another name: the Samsung Galaxy S20.

All the insiders agreed this was the same handset under a different name, rather than two different phones. It's a smart move by Samsung, as each forthcoming handset (S21, S22, etc) will then match the year of its release.

The name "Samsung Galaxy S20" was then officially confirmed by Samsung on a number of accessory pages that went live on Samsung's Belgian and German websites.

All the hottest leaks and rumors leading up to today's event can be found below...

The Samsung S20 reveal date is 11 February 2020, likely during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco, a keynote event scheduled to demonstrate Samsung's "new and innovative" Galaxy devices.

This lines up with February release date reports from fansite SamMobile and leakster Iceuniverse, and fits in with the scheduling of previous launches: it would be the sixth Samsung flagship to get a February debut.

Bear in mind that the the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e first saw the light of day on 20 February 2019, so if the Galaxy S20 does arrive in February, that would make a lot of sense (and give the Galaxy S10 phones 12 months on sale). However, ahead of the S20 release a 'lite' version of the S10 will arrive first, so the Galaxy S20 won't be Samsung's next handset, although it will be its best.

Samsung Galaxy S20: price

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 price, in 2019 the Galaxy S10 prices started at £669 / $749 for the S10e, £799 / $899 for the S10, and £899 / $999 for the S10 Plus – that's the sort of area we're talking about when it comes to the Galaxy S11 launch price, but we'll have to wait and see if Samsung decides to go higher or lower with the new batch of handsets.

One leaker, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, has revealed what he believes will be the prices for the new 5G Galaxy handsets in European markets. The S20 5G is rumoured to be €900-1000. The S20+ 5G is pitched at €1050-1100, while the S20 Ultra 5G is said to cost a huge €1300.

Samsung Galaxy S20: design

In 2019 Samsung went with a 5.8-inch display for the S10e, a 6.1-inch display for the S10, and a 6.4-inch screen for the S10 Plus. We now have confirmation the three new Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets are going to follow that kind of template, though if anything the display sizes might get even bigger. These leaked marketing images show us what we can expect, with three different sizes set for the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, respectively.

And what of the hole-punch notch? It's not inconceivable that by the time February 2020 rolls around Samsung has worked out how to embed a camera underneath the screen, removing the need for a notch entirely. However, the same leak as above shows the hole-punch in place, so it looks like the under-screen camera won't be with us for at least another two generations of phones.

We do know Samsung is at least thinking about a phone with a sliding screen that reveals the forward-facing camera when you need it, but it's perhaps something to bear in mind for the Galaxy S21 in 2021.

We do know that Samsung was thinking about making the Note 10 button-less, so maybe there's a clue there, but the leaked image above shows a more conventional smartphone. A buttonless Samsung reliant on touch screen may first be experimented with a model from Samsung's A series, which would be considerably lower risk.

As you would probably expect, the bezels get even smaller and the notch is gone, with the phone favouring a punch-hole camera like the Note.

At this stage in the evolution of the Galaxy S series it's unlikely that Samsung is going to spring any surprises in the design department, though we hear the S20 had been given the codenames Picasso and Hubble. The Galaxy Note 10 launch didn't really give us any clues either, with that phone sticking to the expected Samsung template.

Samsung Galaxy S20: specs and features

It's in the specs and features departments that we have heard some Galaxy S20 rumours already – like the tidbit from China that Samsung processor chips will move to 5-nanometre technology in time for the launch of the S20. What does that mean? Faster speeds essentially, with less of a draw on battery life (the best chipsets of 2019 work from 7nm tech). We're unsure of the capabilities of the Snapdragon 865, the next-gen chip tipped to be house in all three phones, so the proof will be in the pudding.

When it comes to cameras, we know that Samsung is already producing 64MP sensors ready for upcoming flagships, which might help the S20 camera claw back some of the ground Samsung has lost to the likes of Huawei and Google in the camera department. Could we get yet another extra lens on the Galaxy S20 phones? It's possible, as is a 100x optical "space zoom" feature, which is clearly labelled on the camera of the S20 Ultra.

Tipsters that have been right before are predicting that the Galaxy S20 camera is going to be worth the wait – and that it'll have some specs that put the Galaxy S10 and the Note 10 phones in the shade.

The most recent rumours are pointing to a humongous 108MP camera sensor and 8K video for the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which means you can expect to take some absolutely stunning shots with this phone, when it finally appears. Samsung is often at the forefront of phone camera technology, and 2020 looks like being no different.

We have been hearing whispers that the Galaxy S20 is set to feature a spectrometer, a special sensor that would allow the phone to do some smart chemical analysis: from weighing up the nutrients in food to the chemical composition of skin. It's a bit of a strange rumour, but we're prepared to run with it.

As for other features, Samsung already ticks just about all the boxes you can think of – with a 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 on the table, 4G and 5G models are all but confirmed for the Galaxy S20 too. One of the weirdest rumours we've heard so far, which you should take with a pinch of salt, is that the S20 is going to feature holographic notifications that float in mid-air – again, it's based on a patent filing and we've seen nothing of the sort materialise so far. We'll have to wait and see if it becomes a reality.

Samsung Galaxy S20: what we want to see

So a refined design... more power... better cameras... are there any other improvements we can expect from the Galaxy S20? Or would that be too greedy? Well longer battery life is always welcome. With a 5,000mAh battery heavily rumoured to be included, it's an area where Samsung hasn't made huge strides in recent years – could 2020 be the year of two-day battery life?

We honestly wouldn't shed too many tears if that hole-punch notch got ditched in 2020 and left us with a wonderful full-screen Galaxy S20. Samsung has always prided itself on the quality of its displays, which get better with every passing year, and 2020 should prove to be no exception in that regard.

Of course we can look forward to the usual bumps in power and performance too, and no doubt some added AI smarts on board as well. By the time the Galaxy S20 arrives, it should come with Android Q on board as well.