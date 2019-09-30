Samsung Galaxy S11 has a secret weapon to take on the iPhone 12

The Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with an incredible feature that will let it measure everything from how dehydrated a human is to how much sugar is in a McDonald's Apple Pie, which should make staying healthy the easiest it's ever been.

Dutch outlet Let'sGoDigital uncovered a patent Samsung recently filed for a smartphone with a spectrometer baked in – a magical sensor that sorts and measures masses of a chemical to determine what present and the specific quantity.

It's this technique that allows the sensor to determine water content through skin and the nutritional value of food. In fact, it's so intricate, it can dig as deep as breaking down the individual nutrients that make it up – like carbohydrates and fats.

(Image credit: Let'sGoDigital)

The Samsung Galaxy S11 wouldn't be the first the smartphone to ship with a spectrometer, if it indeed does. That accolade went to the Changhong H2, which was showcased at CES 2017 and later launched in both China and the United States.

Spectrometer aside, Samsung's next flagship smartphone is rumoured to ship with a colossal 108MP rear-facing camera with a five-times optical zoom. It's also tipped to ship with a sliding screen and may even be the company's first buttonless device.

Whatever the case, Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S11 in February 2020 ahead of MWC 2020.