Samsung Galaxy Q specs leaked

Following in the footsteps of Sony Ericsson's X10 Mini Pro, could this be the Samsung Galaxy's last hurrah?

Specs have been leaked over the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Q; the smaller counterpart to the iPhone bashing Samsung Galaxy S.

Of course when we say smaller, the phrase can only really be applied to the downsized 3-inch AMOLED display. Rumour has it the Galaxy Q will appear in candy-bar form with a full QWERTY keyboard and will be running Android 2.2. Couple to this the reports of an 8-megapixel camera supporting HD Video recording and a 1-megapixel front facing camera, you've got quite a neat package.

Underneath the bonnet you can expect to find the same 1GHz processor found in the Galaxy S and 16GB of memory, more than enough space for all the tunes and HD Video you could hope to have. No release date has been issued as of yet but with our best estimates would be that you will almost certainly be seeing this handset before Christmas.

