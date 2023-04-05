Samsung Galaxy foldable phone colours leaked – with some key changes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best foldable phone, you're probably going to be seriously considering a Samsung phone. The brand was among the first to launch a modern folding handset, and has earned a degree of prestige on that basis alone.

Whether you choose to opt for a book-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, or a flip phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, they're likely to command your attention. The next generation of these handsets is tipped to launch around August this year.

We've heard a few rumours about them recently – a bigger cover screen on the Z Flip 5, and a massive performance upgrade all round, for example. Now, we also know what colours the range will be offered in – and there are a few surprises.

The leak comes from respected supply chain consultant, Ross Young (opens in new tab). Young has a pretty stellar record for leaks, usually relating to display technology and sizing, but also with range colours.

So, what are we getting? According to Young, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be offered in beige, grey, light green and light pink. That could mean the end of the infamous flip phone purple, which has become standard issue across the industry, as well as no standard white or black option.

For the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, users can choose between beige, black and light blue. Again, no option for a standard white handset, and no continuation of the green from this year, though the light blue could be an appealing alternative.

The lack of a standard white option isn't unusual for Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is also missing that colour. There are also likely to be some exclusive colours in the Samsung online store, though those are unknown right now.

Personally, I'm most saddened by the omission of purple on the Z Flip model. It seems to have become a kind of rite of passage colour for modern foldable handsets – maybe its popularity with their competitors made Samsung want to disassociate? Regardless, this is a good selection, and should offer enough variation for most people to find something they like.