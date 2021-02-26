Samsung Galaxy Fold under assault as Google lines up Pixel Fold

Google is set to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Fold series, with rumors of a foldable Pixel on the horizon. Having dialled back its Google Pixel 5 from a flagship to a mid-tier smartphone last year, Google is trying its hand with the newest trend in form factors.

The Google Pixel Fold is rumored to launch in the second half of this year, although we don't know the release window relative to the Google Pixel 6. The Google Pixel Fold may take the place of a premium flagship in Google's lineup, while the standard Pixel line may continue to offer mid-tier, affordable handsets.

Trusted Twitter leaker Jon Prosser intimated the existence of the device, saying, "the google pixel 'fold' is a real thing." Fellow industry insider, Ross Young corroborated the info, pointing to a tweet from December in which he confirmed that one foldable model from Google will launch in the second half of 2021, while simultaneously confirming (as much as a leaker can) that we won't be getting a Galaxy Z Fold Lite this year.

It looks like 2021 is the year of foldables, with Young listing three models from Samsung (including the Galazy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3), four models total spread across Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, as well as the Google Pixel Fold.

He highlights that these aren't rollable devices, so the Oppo phone being referred to here isn't the recently revealed Oppo x 2021. Young added that Apple will eventually enter the fray, which is in line with the rumors we've heard so far.

The latest on that front is a foldable iPhone set for a 2023 launch, although fans will surely be getting impatient as Androids get a head start. The plus to the delay in hopping on board the foldable train is that at least Apple will have honed the tech for a smooth launch; if you can't wait, you can always take a look at the latest foldable iPhone concept video to tide you over.