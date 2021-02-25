iPhone 13 is getting a long overdue 5G upgrade that hugely benefit its battery

iPhone 13 leaks and rumors are coming thick and fast, and the latest one suggests Apple's next flagship is in for a big upgrade in the 5G department thanks to Qualcomm's X60 modem.

The X60 is an upgrade on the iPhone 12's X55 modem, which supports both standard sub-6Ghz 5G, as well as the faster mmWave, but it's only iPhone 12 models in the US that offer both 5G options. Outside of the US, iPhone 12 users are limited to sub-6Ghz 5G. While mmWave is faster, it has limited range, so to get the most out of 5G, a combo of the two is the ideal, although it's a huge drain on power.

The X55 modem uses a 7nm fabrication process, while the X60 which utilises an upgraded 5nm process, meaning that is supports both 5G waves, as well being smaller, and more power efficient.

That's great news for US fans, who will no doubt benefit from new modem, but hopefully we'll see Apple offer the same 5G support to other regions this time around, making the most of what the new modem has to offer.

It should also help boost the battery life of the iPhone 13, which will be a welcome improvement for users. The iPhone 12 had a 20% drop in battery life compared to the iPhone 11 in battery tests last year so this is just the bump the iPhone 13 needs.

The X60 is already being utilised in Android phones using the Snapdragon 888 which integrates the X60 5G Modem-RF System, so the Samsung Galaxy S21 is already sporting it – in the US at least.

Apple is set to roll out a number of long overdue features for the iPhone 13, and we're hoping to be impressed as more leaks and rumors continue to spill out.

Source: Tom's Guide