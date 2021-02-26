PS5 upgrade is essential for Call of Duty PS4 players as latest update drops

Activision's Call of Duty games are notorious for their massive file size which can eat up a significant amount of hard drive space, regardless of your platform; but the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has the publisher warning PS4 players that they'll need to start culling their Call of Duty content to make room for the latest updates.

Season Two of Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War, and the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone have just dropped, weighing in at 10.5GB and 17GB on the PS4 respectively. If you own a 500GB PS4, and have the full version of Warzone, and Cold War installed with all modes and packs, and have been keeping up to date with all of the updates like a good little soldier, then you'd better start thinking about what you can live without because it's not all going to fit on your console.

Activision broke the news in a blog post, reminding players that "you may need to delete some unused Game Content to have a successful download and install of the Warzone patch," and providing instructions to walk you through it if need be.

"No matter which platform you play on, remember that the Warzone download is not necessary if you are only playing Black Ops Cold War and vice versa. Furthermore, players can choose to uninstall/remove other data packs if they are no longer needed for a smaller overall file size."

PS4 players will need to start giving their hard drive management some serious though in the coming months as cross-gen games start dropping, and inevitably eating up huge swathes of storage. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been proving hard to get hold of thanks to scalpers, as well as general supply issues caused by chip shortages.

Upgrading to a PS5 isn't going to be as easy as just ordering a console online, so be sure to bookmark T3's PS5 stock tracker to get the heads up on when the next PS5 restock is coming.