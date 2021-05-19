Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 confirmed as coming with killer screen upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two of the most anticipated foldable phones of 2021.

Samsung is currently dominating the market in terms of the best folding phones after a famously rocky debut, with products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 actually hitting the commercial mass market and offering people a genuine phone-tablet hybrid experience.

Despite this domination, though, Samsung's folding phones are far from perfect and great things have been hoped from the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, with both devices slated right now for an official unveiling at a Samsung Unpacked event this August.

And, based on the latest information dropped by Samsung's very own leakster-in-chief, Iceuniverse (who has years of bullet proof future Samsung tech leaking under his belt), it well and truly looks like both incoming foldable flagships are going to be game-changers – and for one very big reason.

You can't see their creases.May 18, 2021 See more

As can be seen in the tweets above, that's because Iceuniverse has confirmed that on the foldable screens of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, "you can't see their creases" when they're opened up.

And this, if true, is a massive game-changer for Samsung and the entire foldable phones market. That's because right now all folding phones that have been released onto the market have had one big flaw – you can see the crease in their screen when they are unfolded into tablet mode.

The crease isn't awful and certainly doesn't kill the products, but it is far from ideal and really hangs a lantern on the hinge mechanisms that are making these foldables possible. Basically, it breaks the magic a bit.

However, if Samsung has, to quote Iceuniverse, "made significant progress in solving the crease problem of Fold3 and Flip3" to the extent that "you can't see their creases", then that is going to remove a major barrier to entry for many people when considering buying a folding phones. And it will also massively separate Samsung's folding phone offering from competing phones like the Huawei Mate Xs and Motorola Razr 5G.

This news has made us massively enthused here at T3 and now have got serious hype for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Roll on Samsung Unpacked in August.