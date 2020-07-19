Samsung Galaxy Beans look STUNNING in leaked video

Samsung is expected to show off its new earbuds at Unpacked next month along with a handful of hotly anticipated devices including the Mirror Gold colourway for the Galaxy Z Flip (as well as a 5G version), the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Note 20, and two Galaxy tablets.

The new design was revealed in a leak a couple of months ago, and we've heard titbits about the earbuds' specs since then that suggest that Apple's AirPods could be in trouble. We got a closer look at the Beans in all three colourways just last week, and now what appears to be an official marketing video has slipped out into the wild, and the Galaxy Beans look stunning.

B E A N S https://t.co/NDexxe9TfjJuly 17, 2020

Posted by Twitter user WalkingCat and retweeted by XDA's Max Weinbach, the brief animation shows the Galaxy Beans in white, black, and the new copper colour that matches that of the leaked official images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. They give is a brief twirl before the (possible) ad is over, and we have to say, they look fantastic!

The tagline reads "keep the noise out. Let the sound in" which is almost certainly referring to the earbuds' Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which is a new feature for Samsung's line of earbuds, and was missing from the first two iterations of the Galaxy Buds.

Leaked specs indicate the Beans will also include a 13mm one-way speaker and will come in at around £179 - almost £50 more expensive that the original Galaxy Buds' £130 price tag; but customers can knock off up to £30 with Samsung's trade-in scheme.

If these look like they're a little too pricey for you, you may want to tune into the OnePlus Nord launch event next week, where the company will be unveiling its first pair of truly wireless earbuds with the OnePlus Buds.