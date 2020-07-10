Samsung Galaxy Beans leak shows off all three colours and stylish charging case

Samsung's Unpacked event is less than a month away and along with the big ticket items like the Mirror Gold colourway for the Galaxy Z Flip (as well as a 5G version), the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Note 20, and two Galaxy tablets all expected to make an appearance, the Korean tech giant should also be spilling the beans on its new wireless earbuds - dubbed Galaxy Beans.

The radical design was leaked a couple of months ago, and now new images have slipped out, showing off the earbuds in three colours, as well giving us a good look at their charging case.

The high res images come from noted Twitter leaker Evan Blass who posted on Patreon and give us an up-close look at the Beans; the earphones are showcased in black, white, and the new copper colour that we saw in the official Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pictures that leaked on Samsung's Russian website. They slot perfectly into the rounded charging case that's traded the oblong of the Galaxy Buds+ for a more square and compact aesthetic.

Speaking of looks, the Beans are a departure from Samsung's Galaxy Buds, setting themselves apart from Apple's AirPods Pro complete with stem, and Google's large, round Pixel Buds.

The Galaxy Beans are rumoured to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which has been missing from its wireless earbuds for the last two iterations. The battery life is said to be on par with the Galaxy Buds' six hours of playtime, but not quite in the realms of the Buds+ 11 hours; the charging case is reported to impart an extra 24 hours of juice into them, which is more than both previous Buds models.

Price-wise, we're expecting the Beans to come in at £179 which is more than the original earbuds which launched for £130, and the Buds+ which were hiked up to £159, but users will be paying for the extra features.

Of course, we don't know the legitimacy of the leaked pictures, so as always, take everything here with a pinch of salt - but there's not long to wait before we see the real thing.