Samsung admits Android 14 update mistake and disappoints some Galaxy phone owners

While we await the launch of the snazzy new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Korean manufacturer has some bad news for owners of older devices.

It has admitted that it made a mistake by including the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 on its list of Android phones getting the latest Android 14 update. A reissued list confirms that neither device will receive the One UI 6 upgrade.

As reported by 9to5Google, Samsung had previously included the duo on a list of handsets that will be able to use one of the new One UI 6 features (a new editing function). That lead many to believe that they would, indeed, also be getting the update.

However, an official amendment has removed them. Other phones released in 2020, which were also originally included, have also been removed. That means the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not be upgraded, too.

Samsung sent a statement to 9to5Google about its mistake: "The wrong disclaimer appeared in the 'One UI 6 Update: 7 Tips for Making the Most of the AI Camera on your Galaxy' press release and we apologise for any confusion it created.

"We have revised the disclaimer and have removed S20 series, Note20 series, Fold2, Flip 5G and Flip LTE from the eligible device list receiving One UI 6."

That might come as a disappointment for owners of the three year-old phones, but it is par for the course for devices of that age.

It is only relatively recently that Samsung has renewed its update policy to include handsets that are four years-old, and said at the time that it will only apply to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and above.

Unfortunately, if you do own a Samsung Galaxy S20 or any other of the affected phones and want the latest operating system, you will have to consider a hardware upgrade. Fortunately, Samsung has a refresh up its sleeve that could arrive in January.

While the recently released Samsung Galaxy 23 FE is a decent alternative.