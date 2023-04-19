Rumoured Google Pixel Fold pre-order free gift could be worth watching out for

The Google Pixel Fold is widely expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O event in May. Fans of foldable phones – present company very much included – are excited to see what Google can bring to market, as they look to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Recently, we learned about pricing for the Pixel Fold, which is set to start around $1,700. That's a healthy chunk of change, and has led some to question how viable that will be for a debut model.
Google, it seems, has also thought of this. Now, via a report from CNBC (opens in new tab), we've learned about what they could be doing to combat it – with a pretty decent freebie for those who pre-order a Pixel Fold.
According to the report, users who pre-order the Fold will snag a free Google Pixel Watch. That's a decent addition, which should be particularly helpful for embedding new users into the Pixel ecosystem.
That's not all. They also mention a suite of upgrade offers, where users can trade in their iPhone or Android phone to receive a discount on the price of the Pixel Fold. That should definitely help to alleviate some of the initial barriers to entry, and could make purchasing the device a possibility for those who would otherwise be priced out.
There's no official confirmation of these claims just yet – that likely won't come until the launch event itself. There's also no confirmation of which territories will get these benefits. At the recent launch of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, users in different locations had different offers, so there's no guarantee that this will be universally applicable.
But, assuming they do prove true, they would represent a significant boost for enthusiastic Pixel Fold fans. We're going to have to wait a little longer to find out for sure, but expect to hear a lot more about the Pixel Fold as the event draws nearer.