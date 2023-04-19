Rumoured Google Pixel Fold pre-order free gift could be worth watching out for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel Fold is widely expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O event in May. Fans of foldable phones – present company very much included – are excited to see what Google can bring to market, as they look to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Recently, we learned about pricing for the Pixel Fold, which is set to start around $1,700. That's a healthy chunk of change, and has led some to question how viable that will be for a debut model.

Google, it seems, has also thought of this. Now, via a report from CNBC (opens in new tab), we've learned about what they could be doing to combat it – with a pretty decent freebie for those who pre-order a Pixel Fold.

According to the report, users who pre-order the Fold will snag a free Google Pixel Watch. That's a decent addition, which should be particularly helpful for embedding new users into the Pixel ecosystem.

That's not all. They also mention a suite of upgrade offers, where users can trade in their iPhone or Android phone to receive a discount on the price of the Pixel Fold. That should definitely help to alleviate some of the initial barriers to entry, and could make purchasing the device a possibility for those who would otherwise be priced out.

There's no official confirmation of these claims just yet – that likely won't come until the launch event itself. There's also no confirmation of which territories will get these benefits. At the recent launch of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, users in different locations had different offers, so there's no guarantee that this will be universally applicable.

But, assuming they do prove true, they would represent a significant boost for enthusiastic Pixel Fold fans. We're going to have to wait a little longer to find out for sure, but expect to hear a lot more about the Pixel Fold as the event draws nearer.