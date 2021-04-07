Rolex updates the 36mm Explorer and Explorer II for 2021

Rolex has just unveiled a raft of new watches at Watches and Wonder 2021, with the Explorer, Explorer II, Datejust 36, and Cosmograph Daytona receiving either significant facelifts or new variations.

The real heroes of the show are the new model added to the Explorer range, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Both models are fitted with new and updated movements, and benefit from the latest Rolex technologies. They're sure to be among the most sought-after watches released this year and will earn a place on T3's best Rolex list.

Below is a full rundown of everything Rolex announced at Watches and Wonders 2021:

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex Explorer

Released in a yellow Rolesor version, the new-generation Oyster Perpetual Explorer is presented in a 36 mm case – the same size as the original model launched in 1953. Its Chromalight display is particularly impressive, and it is equipped with calibre 3230. The new Rolex Explorer Rolesor version will be priced at £8700, but the new 36mm Explorer will also be available as a Steel-only model for £5,150.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex Explorer II

Featuring a redesigned case and bracelet, the new-generation Oyster Perpetual Explorer II is fitted with calibre 3285 and benefits from an optimised Chromalight display. On the version with a white lacquer dial, the black hour markers and hands stand out for their matt finish. The new Rolex Explorer II will be priced at £6800.

(Image credit: Rolex)

The Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 in Oystersteel and in yellow or Everose Rolesor versions showcases olive green, golden or silver dials with unique designs: a palm motif, inspired by tropical forests, or a fluted motif, which echoes the pattern found on a range of Rolex bezels. The new Rolex Datejust 36 will be priced between £5650 - £9600.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona features a dial made from metallic meteorite, a rare natural material with its origins in the far reaches of the solar system. Available in 18 ct white, yellow or Everose gold, the new versions are equipped with calibre 4130. The new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Dayton will be priced between £27,350 and £35,100.

(Image credit: Rolex)

The Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 is unveiled in 18 ct yellow, white or Everose gold versions set with diamonds, featuring hour markers and Roman numerals in enamel, and alligator leather straps in matching colours: coral, turquoise or burgundy. The new Rolex Day-Date 36 will cost between £66,200 and £68,900.

(Image credit: Rolex)

In a version crafted from 18 ct yellow gold, the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust is entirely set with diamonds on the case, bezel and President bracelet. The paved dial is host to graceful Roman numerals in 18 ct yellow gold with a black finish. The new Rolex Lady-Datejust will cost £105,100.

Updating…