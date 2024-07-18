From tarmac to trail: Ribble redefines its popular Allroad bike franchise

In a world where cyclists want to conquer both the smooth tarmac and rugged trails, Ribble Cycles has just dropped the ultimate bombshell: the reimagined Allroad range.

It took three years of sweat, gears, and a whole lot of "What if we make it even cooler?" to create the new road bikes. The result? A bike that’s as aerodynamic as a paper airplane on steroids yet comfy enough to take on your grandma’s pot-holed driveway. Ribble’s new Road+ approach doesn’t just invite you to redefine your limits – it dares you to laugh at them while pedalling into the sunset.

There are three dazzling options to choose from: the Allroad SL, Allroad SL R, and the Allroad SL R e. They boast fancy features like aerodynamically optimised tube profiles (because tubes deserve a makeover, too), endurance-specific geometry (perfect for long rides when your legs feel like jelly), and a tyre clearance that laughs in the face of gravel.

And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance: the Ribble UB2 bar (Ultra Bar 2nd Gen). It’s got more gadgets than a James Bond car, including air-flow disrupting wake generators, aero-sculpted drops, and direct mount brake levers. You’ll feel like you’re steering a spaceship.

The Allroad SL is like the base model Tesla – still crazy good but without the eye-watering price tag. It’s built with T800 and T700 fibres, making it lightweight but durable enough to handle your wildest rides.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ribble) Ribble Allroad SL (Image credit: Ribble) Ribble Allroad SL R e (Image credit: Ribble) Ribble Allroad SL R

The Allroad SL R is where things get serious. With a bespoke blend of M46 and T1000 carbon fibre, it’s light, fast, and sleek. It even has internal frame storage for your secret snacks and fancy aero-optimised bottle cages that apparently make you faster with a bottle than without. Go figure.

The collection's crown jewel, the Allroad SL R e, combines all the best features with a powerful MAHLE X20 drive system. It’s like having a personal tailwind that lasts for 140km on a single charge. And if you want to keep going (because who doesn’t?), the optional range extender pushes it over 200km. Plus, it’s got an app because everything needs an app these days.

Ribble’s pricing structure is like a choose-your-own-adventure novel. The Allroad SL starts at £1,699 (approx. $2,209/ AU$3,286), while the Allroad SL R begins at £2,999 (approx. $3900/ AU$5800), scaling up to a dizzying £8,299 (approx. $10,792/ AU$16,051) for the Hero spec. And for the Allroad SL R e? You’ll be looking at £3,999 (approx. $5,200/ AU$7,734) to £8,499 ($11,052/ AU$16,437). That’s a lot of numbers!

The new Allroad range is available to buy from today. For more information, visit Ribble Cycles.