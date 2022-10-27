Reebok takes aim at Nike with its Nano X2 Froning workout shoes

Reebok's Nano franchise needs no introduction for fans of Crossfit; it's as iconic as Nike's Metcon series and used by many cross-training athletes and gymgoers alike. And just like how there is a Nike Metcon 7 – Mat Fraser Edition, now you can get a pair of Reebok Nano X2s in the new Froning Edition, which features design inspiration from another fitness legend, Rich Froning Jr.

The Reebok Nano X2 is one of the best workout shoes – the best cross-training shoes, even – for people who need sturdy, well-balanced footwear for hardcore training. To take things further, the new Froning Edition is specifically designed to be a "super lightweight, highly functional game-day-ready shoe", Reebok says. It pays homage to the Froning family's history and love for the automotive industry – think high-speed racecars – the new shoes are stripped down to be "lighter, faster, and more powerful" than any other training shoe on the market. Check out some pictures of the new kicks:

Reebok Nano X2 Froning Edition launched
(Image credit: Reebok)

The shoes feature a Floatride Energy Foam Drop-In that provides a responsive and flexible forefoot for added speed, cushioning and support and a reinforced, breathable open-mesh upper with perforated details to keep the weight to the minimum. A unisex size 9 Reebok Nano X2 Froning model weighs 10.4oz ounces and has a 7mm heel-to-toe drop.

The Nano X2 Froning will be available starting 3 November 2022 at Reebok US (opens in new tab), Reebok UK (opens in new tab), Reebok AU (opens in new tab) and select retailers worldwide. Pairs will be available in limited quantities in unisex sizing for $150 (approx. £130/AU$230) in two colourways: Core Black / Pure Grey / Neon Cherry and Ftwr White / Neon Blue / Neon Cherry.

