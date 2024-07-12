Reebok launch the Nano Gym a ‘do-it-all’ training shoe fit for running, classes and lifting

Reebok has launched a brand new shoe to its award-winning Nano franchise—the Nano Gym Shoe. This versatile training shoe is “accessible to all” and can single-handedly replace all your training footwear in one fell swoop, no matter what exercise you prefer.

The Nano Gym has the look and feel of a running shoe but the DNA of a workout shoe, so whether you’re hopping on the weight machines, the treadmill, or taking a fitness class, Reebok says this shoe can do it all.

In comparison to the last Nano release, the well-received Reebok Nano X4, the Nano Gym has a slightly different shape, bigger heel drop (8mm) and rubber outsole construction.

The new rainers have a mesh upper construction with zoned ventilation to ensure the foot stays cool during sweaty gym sessions. To make the Nano Gym better suited for running, though, the brand added a TPU stability cradle in the heel for additional stability and support.

The Nano Gym is available in a range of bright colourways in men's, women's, and unisex models. However, the men's and women’s models have slightly different upper construction to ensure optimal fit and comfort for the wearer.

Reebok says, "The women’s silhouette features a contoured bootie upper construction with moulded plush foam for a soft and supportive feel. While the men’s model is designed with a traditional training shoe silhouette that fits his foot best."

The Nano Gym retails at a very affordable £100/$100 and is currently available to buy in the UK from the Reebok website. It will launch in the US later this month, on 19 July.