Razer adds to Sneki Snek collection with wall-mounted LED neon gaming light

QUICK SUMMARY Razer has released an LED gaming light version of its adorable mascot, Sneki Snek. The light has been launched as a part of Razer's conservation project, with the proceeds from each Sneki Snek sale going towards saving ten trees. It's available worldwide for £79.99 / $79.99.

Known for its impressive range of laptops and gaming accessories, Razer is a brand nothing short of ordinary. However, despite primarily sticking to tech, you may have noticed a rather adorable mascot pop up amongst Razer's branding. If not, say hello to Sneki Snek.

Stating off as a sketch by one of Razer’s designers, Sneki Snek has since spawned into countless memes, plushie toys and a dedicated fanpage. Razer fans will be pleased to know that it doesn't stop there, with the adorable creature now taking the form of a wall-mounted neon LED gaming light.

Before you find out more, have you seen Twinkly's new smart light curtain?

(Image credit: Razer)

The Sneki Snek wall-mounted LED light allows gamers to decorate their setup in a fun yet sustainable way. The light has launched as a part of Razer's conservation project, with the proceeds from each Sneki Snek sale going towards saving ten trees. Razer has also stated that the more milestones it passes, the more Sneki Snek merchandise it'll release.

The light has pre-drilled holes for easy installation and is powered via USB-A. It has four dynamic RGB lighting effects (Static Green, Breathing Green, Spectrum Cycling and Wave) and its cable is two metres long. Unfortunately, there is no Razer Synapse integration.

(Image credit: Razer)

Buy the Sneki Snek gaming light for £79.99 / $79.99 on Razer