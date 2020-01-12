Quick: the biggest-ever Dormeo mattress sale ends on Monday – there's 60% off thousands of mattresses

There's still time to save hundreds of pounds on mattresses, bedding, mattress toppers, beds and more in Dormeo's biggest-ever January sale – but you'll need to be quick: it ends tomorrow, on Monday 13 January.
The popular mattress brand slashed the price of thousands of Dormeo mattresses by up to 60% to mark the start of the new year. We especially like the Dormeo Memory Foam mattress (which currently costs from just £209.99
£320) – you'll find it recommended in our best mattress guide. It's extremely comfortable, consistently receives excellent user reviews – and with over £300 currently knocked off the price, it's fantastic value for money.
But there are hundreds of bargains in the Dormeo mattress sale, so it's worth a browse. Plus, if you're not tied to a certain type of mattress, there are some even bigger discounts on the Dormeo clearance page...
Dormeo mattress sale: up to 60% off mattresses and bedding
Dormeo has launched its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. We don't know how long it will last though, so it's worth a look sooner rather than later if you need a new mattress. Deal ends: Monday 13 Jan, 2020View Deal
