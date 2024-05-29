This is the best PS5 deal I've ever seen – get free Netflix Premium with more than 40% off

As is now traditional, Sony has launched its Days of Play promotion, which will run until 12 June 2024 and includes some unbelievable offers on PlayStation games and hardware.

That includes a truly amazing deal on the PlayStation 5 Slim model, with and without the 4K disc drive, that not only slashes the price by $50 in the US and £40 in the UK, but also gives you 12-months of Netflix's highest tier for free.

Considering Netflix Premium usually costs $22.99 / £17.99 per month, that's an incredible additional saving of $275.88 / £215.88 – making for more than 40% off the usual combined price.

PS5 Slim US deal

PS5 Slim with 12-months of Netflix Premium (US): was $775.87 (combined price), now $449.99 at PlayStation Direct

This huge deal is available exclusively on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store. It gives you more than 40% off the combined price if taking Netflix Premium separately.

PS5 Slim UK deal

PS5 Slim with 12-months of Netflix Premium (UK): was £655.87 (combined price), now £439.99 at PlayStation Direct

Again available exclusively on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store, this deal is truly unbeatable for the disc drive version of the PlayStation 5 Slim.

What do you get?

The main deal includes the disc drive version of the PlayStation 5 Slim model, plus 12-months of Netflix Premium.

This tier of subscription enables you to watch the entire Netflix library of shows and films in up to 4K Ultra HD and with HDR / Dolby Vision. There is also Dolby Atmos and Netflix Spatial Audio sound on many series and movies.

This includes the likes of Baby Reindeer, Squid Game, and The Witcher.

You can also download Netflix content to watch offline on up to six devices at a time, and stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously.

There are also deals on the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition available from multiple other retailers in the US and UK. They do not include the Netflix offer, which is a PlayStation Direct exclusive.

Also, you need to be a member of PlayStation Plus to redeem the Netflix add-on. You can find out more details on redemption on a dedicated page here.