PS5 restock: Very stock live now with Horizon Forbidden West

Very has gone live with its latest batch PlayStation 5 consoles. Head on over to the Very website now to secure one before they all go. We're seeing big success via the mobile app, so try that if no luck on browser.

Check PS5 stock at Very now

After previously going live on January 18th last, this new restock is made up of both disc and digital bundles. These include either an additional DualSense controller and/or Horizon Forbidden West, which is set to launch on February 18th later this month.

While the website stock is coming in and out of availability, Very's mobile app is known for being much more successful. With that, we highly recommend downloading the app and adding the console to your basket as soon as possible.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

In stock via mobile app. If you can't find the consoles on the app via search, have the app open, copy-paste our link into your mobile browser rather than directly clicking it from Twitter, and it should automatically take you to the app.Best of luck ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ugBZZfIXRUFebruary 8, 2022 See more

GAME is next expected to have a PS5 restock of disc, digital and various bundles sometime this week, so worth trying that if no luck here.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.