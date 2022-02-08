PS5 restock: Very stock live now with Horizon Forbidden West

The retailer is offering PlayStation 5 disc and digital bundles

Very has gone live with its latest batch PlayStation 5 consoles. Head on over to the Very website now to secure one before they all go. We're seeing big success via the mobile app, so try that if no luck on browser.

After previously going live on January 18th last, this new restock is made up of both disc and digital bundles. These include either an additional DualSense controller and/or Horizon Forbidden West, which is set to launch on February 18th later this month.

While the website stock is coming in and out of availability, Very's mobile app is known for being much more successful. With that, we highly recommend downloading the app and adding the console to your basket as soon as possible. 

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently. 

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message. 

GAME is next expected to have a PS5 restock of disc, digital and various bundles sometime this week, so worth trying that if no luck here.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

