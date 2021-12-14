PS5 restock: Sony's back with another PlayStation Direct drop – live now

Once more unto the breach. Sony has again gone live with its latest supply of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a console (and who is a PS Plus member) should head to the PlayStation Direct site to grab one quick. These normally sell out fast, so don't hang about!

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

Today's restock marks the fourth drop from Sony in December and the ninth time since the platform holder expanded its store to the UK. Jim Ryan wants to meet consumer demand and it looks as if he will at this rate.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store ahead of the supply going public. We didn't see any exclusive invites this morning, so hopefully, that means there is a good supply.

T3 made it through to the purchase page in just about 40 minutes, so it is possible!

(Image credit: Sony)

Anyone that picks up a PS5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. 2022 is already shaping up to be a winner too with God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West all launching for the platform.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to queues of around 44,000. However, as above, this quickly depleted to a 40 wait time for us, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.