PS5 restock: Smyths Toys stock live now, here's what you need to know

Smyths Toys has gone live with its first batch of PlayStation 5 consoles for 2022, however, this one is slightly different to other stock drops. This is specifically a PS5 restock in-store that will begin today and last until next week.

Check PS5 stock at Smyths Toys now

According to the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, all Smyths Toys Superstores are due to receive a shipment of PS5 digital consoles between now and February 8th. It's worth checking in on the retailer's website to see if you can purchase the console via Click & Collect.

Better still, we recommend heading to your local Smyths retailer and see if you can purchase one there and then. Hey, you could end up playing next-gen games today, if you're lucky. If none are available, staff should be able to inform you of when stock is arriving over the next few days with pre-ordering a possibility, though not confirmed.

📰 Exclusive: PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For Smyths ToysSmyths Toys will be offering the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console at local stores starting tomorrow, till Tuesday. The twist is, not all stores will have the console tomorrow.⬇️ Read the thread below for more: pic.twitter.com/ccl8N0XNhvFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently. There's also Horizon Forbidden West, the next big blockbuster from Sony due to release in a couple of weeks.

As this stock drop takes place in person, we cannot comment on wait times. That said, it's still good to have patience and be polite to shop workers who are doing their best during these difficult times. Just check in with your local store, explain that you are interested in purchasing a console and before you know it, the best PS5 games will be at your leisure. Best of luck.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.