PS5 restock: ShopTo stock live now – get a console for Christmas

ShopTo has gone live with PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a console should head to ShopTo's website to pick one up. Perfect chance to get one before Christmas!

Check PS5 stock at ShopTo now

This is the first drop from ShopTo since the beginning of November, with the retailer usually only putting stock live on a weekend. This particular restock has everything from disc and digital consoles to various bundles, with games such as Resident Evil: Village, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, and more.

We always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing a console. PS5 consoles are limited to one per household and a £20 administration fee is applied for any cancellations or refunds.

T3 made it through to the purchase page in around 45 minutes, after initially starting at a position well over 20,000 – so it is possible!

(Image credit: ShopTo)

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times are all over the place, so patience and persistence are key. The server is a little up and down at the minute as well but the queue is moving. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.