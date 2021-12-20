PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week – and in time for Christmas

The week of Christmas is finally here! Of course, if you're anything like me, you are still frantically searching for the best gifts to give to loved ones. Still, the best present of them all is Sony's next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. So where exactly can you get one this week?

So the good news is that over the last couple of weeks, we've seen arguably more restocks than all year round. December 14th alone saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, GAME, BT, Currys, Very and EE, all giving countless consumers an amazing opportunity to take home a console. While it's unlikely we'll get a day as good as that, we're still expecting big things this week with Argos leading the line.

As we previously reported , Argos has been building to a major restock over the last week and was all set to go live on December 17th but ended up being delayed. This was supposedly due to a shipment of digital consoles coming in last-minute (via PS5 Stock UK ), pushing the sale of PS5 stock to early this week. If you want a PS5 for Christmas, Argos is your best bet.

Our second pick for the week would be directly through Sony itself and its PlayStation Direct store. Since expanding to Europe in November, we've had 10 restocks in total with two of them taking place last week alone. Sony is doing its best to make sure that everyone that wants one will have a console under their tree this Christmas. In preparation, make sure to read our handy guide to get on its exclusive invitation list.

It's slim pickings when it comes to a third option, honestly. All other retailers have been massively sporadic with their drop times and consistency. Once finally live, both Amazon and GAME put very little stock up for sale, to the disappointment of many. If I had to put money on it, I'd say Very might go live one more time after being reasonably consistent as of late. At the very least, it does have a great selection of Nintendo Switch OLED models readily available.

