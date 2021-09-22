PS5 restock date confirmed by John Lewis

Battle stations people! Another shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles have been confirmed for John Lewis in the coming days. Many fans have patiently been waiting for this latest drop after the retailer announced that this shipment would be delayed with an expected arrival of stock in late September/early October.

Out of a lot of the retailers out there, John Lewis can be quite sporadic with both its digital and disc PS5 consoles. It does get a decent allotment though, meaning you are in with a good chance of bagging one of the highly sought-after games devices, if you are actively pursuing one.

Information surrounding the next drop of PS5 consoles originated from the always trustworthy PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, where it stated that an online restock would take place in early October - just in time for the release of Far Cry 6 on October 7th. The consoles will be available for £449.99 ( disc ) and £359.99 ( digital ).

📰 PlayStation 5 (John Lewis) Exclusive NewsThere is a slight delay of shipment expectancy at John Lewis for the PlayStation 5. The consoles were expected to arrive 20th but now have been pushed to 24th, indicating an online restock between 5th-7th October.#PS5 #PS5UK pic.twitter.com/SeTZiBVHCJSeptember 18, 2021

"There is a slight delay of shipment expectancy at John Lewis for the PlayStation 5. The consoles were expected to arrive 20th but now have been pushed to 24th, indicating an online restock between 5th to 7th October," PS5 Stock UK wrote via Twitter.

To be in with the best chance, we recommend making an account on the John Lewis & Partners website and adding whatever specific console you want to your wishlist. Naturally, it's good to keep an eye out on social media feeds and regularly check back on T3 for the latest details.