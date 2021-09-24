Doctor Who VR developer confirms new IP in works for PSVR 2

Maze Theory, the British virtual reality developer best known for Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, has revealed that it is working on a new game for PlayStation VR 2. The studio is currently in the midst of working on Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom but is also creating a new IP under the name Project Engram.

Described as a narrative-based experience that centres on "futuristic technology that enables people to experience the memories of others and travel to deeper layers of their own", Maze Theory is one of the first developers to confirm a game for PSVR 2. Engram was actually first unveiled back in 2018 under the name The Vanishing Act before, ironically, doing a vanishing act of its own for a number of years.

Now Maze Theory has come out and confirmed (via VRFocus ) that work is ongoing, with Engram now expected to debut on both PSVR 2 and Oculus Quest. It was further confirmed to have been pushed back to coincide with the launch of PSVR 2, potentially hinting that we still have some way to go before the new VR unit goes up for sale.

You can check out the first image of Project Engram below:

(Image credit: Maze Theory)

PlayStation VR is a wonderful device (minus the wires), giving me numerous hours of incredible immersion while genuinely being one of my favourite new pieces of tech in recent years. The fact that it will support an overall resolution of 4000 x 2080 pixels is incredibly excited - something Maze Theory's commitment to the hardware will hopefully mean it can take advantage of.

Let's hope we hear more soon! In the meantime, we've reached out to Maze Theory to find out more about its various projects. No official release date has been shared yet for PSVR 2 but late 2022 seems a good guess at this stage.