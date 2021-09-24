Two more Nintendo Directs before the end of the year is Christmas come early

Matthew Forde

The latest Nintendo Direct has just wrapped up but we already have two more to look forward to. During the presentation, Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi confirmed that the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be unveiled in its own presentation next month. Speculation has been rife as to which character will get the final spot, from Master Chief and Crash Bandicoot to Waluigi and Sora. At this stage, it feels like it could be literally anyone. 

To announce the final fighter, Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai will host a 'Mr. Sakurai Presents' video stream, where details of the new character will be revealed as well as an in-depth look at how to use the fighter. We're likely to get some new Mii fighter costumes too, hopefully soothing the wounds for any favourites that didn't make the cut.

Whoever is confirmed for the now 80-plus roster will close out the Fighters Pass Volume 2, which is available to purchase for $29.99 / £26.99 / AU$32.50. The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation will take place on October 5th at 7AM PT / 10AM PT / 5PM GMT. 

Additionally, Nintendo announced that an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will air in October, before releasing some new, free content in November. A teaser video pointed to The Roost café ran by fan-favourite character Brewster making its return. More details regarding the exact Animal Crossing Direct date will be revealed in future. 

The latest Nintendo Direct was a content-packed 40-minutes and it's great that we will get more content on two of the Switch's biggest titles before the end of the year. Any excuse to jump back into the world of Animal Crossing has me excited. 

