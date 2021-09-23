Nintendo insider says Metroid Prime is finally coming to Switch, but not the way you're hoping

Could we hear more during tonight's Nintendo Direct?

Metroid Prime
It's been a while since we last heard any new rumours about Metroid Prime, but this new one could come as a bit of a shock to fans that have patiently been waiting for the beloved trilogy to turn up on Switch. It's claimed that the original 2002 Metroid Prime game may be getting a re-release to the console all on its own, without its sequels included. 

Among the gaming community, the general consensus for quite some time has been that the Metroid Prime: Trilogy - consisting of Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - has already been remastered for Nintendo Switch, and the Japanese developer is just waiting for the right moment to release the collection. This was thought to be sometime in the lead up to Metroid Prime 4, which was announced in 2017 before going on to suffer severe delays.

Now Emily Rogers, a well-known industry insider with a reliable history of confirming information about Nintendo, has claimed that the original game could be re-released as a standalone title to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022. Many people (including myself) were looking forward to replaying the trilogy in HD for the first time, though the idea of paying full price for each entry is not exactly the most consumer friendly move. 

This wouldn't be the first time Nintendo has re-released a game at full price. Earlier this year, it launched The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at $49.99 / £49.99 / $79.95. It also put out a Super Mario 35th anniversary collection at full price, consisting of ports for Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, as well as a HD remaster of Super Mario Galaxy. 

There's a chance we might find out more information later today, with a 40 minute Nintendo Direct scheduled to take place at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 7PM GMT. Although, it may just focus on Metroid Dread and leave Prime until 2022. We'll see! 

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best).

