PS5 restock: Argos stock drop confirmed... and it's very, very soon

It's a good week to get a PS5. Not only has the new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game launched today to better reviews than we possibly could have imagined, but an abundance of retailers are having PS5 restocks throughout the week. Huzzah!

Already BT has sent out its latest batch of codes to customers, followed by EE similarly having a restock for Pay Monthly customers. While great for those already subscribed to these mobile retailers, it's not the best of news for consumers who just want to grab a PS5 console without having to take out a monthly plan.

Well, fear not! More good news has arrived and this time it's Argos that will have a restock – the second time in one week. This was confirmed by the hugely reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (over 186,000 followers), which confirmed that Argos stores around the country have received their latest batch of PS5 consoles. These will now go up for sale from 8AM BST on October 27th.

📰 PlayStation 5 (Argos) Exclusive NewsArgos has received shipments of PS5 Disc Editions. These have already been distributed into local stores over the past few days, and are ready for general sale to the public.Online & in-store drop set to be 27/10 at 8am. pic.twitter.com/QpKFXCtCKvOctober 26, 2021 See more

The last Argos restock took place on October 20th. Likewise, it was scheduled for 8AM BST but the stock wasn't made available across all platforms until gone 9AM BST. We actually stumbled upon a way of pre-ordering a console via iOS on iPad only much earlier than the majority, so this might be worth a try again. If not, make sure to be online ahead of time.

A decent number of standard and digital PS5 consoles were available and we're expecting another sizable shipment once more. We always recommend going for bundles where possible – and for Argos specifically, it's well worth stopping by your local physical store to make the purchase. Lots of consumers walked away with the console within minutes of visiting, so definitely do try.