PS5 restock: GAME stock date confirmed for later this week


Update: As we originally reported, GAME has now gone live with PS5 stock this morning. The retailer has disc, digital and various bundles available, so make sure to pick one up quick before it all disappears. 

GAME operates a one console per customer system, so any further purchases will be cancelled. Make sure to go for a bundle as that gives you the best chance of walking away with a console. Best of luck! 

Original Story: Looking for a PlayStation 5? This week is turning out to be one of the best chances in a good while to secure one of Sony's newest consoles before the madness that is Black Friday descends. GAME has now become a likely candidate to drop another load of stock later this week, marking the fourth time this has happened in four weeks.

Already this week we've had both BT and EE drop stock, while Argos has similarly geared up for its own restock (which may have already happened by the time you are reading this – check your local store). Amazon is another that could drop imminently too, and that's not even including the retailers we know nothing about yet. 

What we do know is that GAME has updated the details on its PS5 pre-order page for bundles with a new date of November 4th (via PS5 Stock UK). This means that a restock is expected to take place online sometime between October 28th and October 29th, likely in the morning. GAME normally has a generous helping of consoles available, so you won't want to miss out!   

GAME is renowned for having lots of options, from disc and digital consoles to bundles with the latest games and accessories. We always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing a PS5. It's also worth avoiding anything that has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales included as these go super quick too. 

Look for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or FIFA 22 where possible. You can then always pick up Spidey later down the line. If there's a Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy bundle up for pre-order, that may be worth investing in. The game is getting surprisingly good reviews from critics. Anyone that does secure a console and opts for priority delivery will then receive it on November 1st.  

Several consumers shared their successes from GAME's last stock drop online:

We also have a handy general tips guide to best prepare ahead of time. The good thing is GAME drops last a good duration so if you are not around the second it drops, there's still a strong chance to pick one up. For all other drops, head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest details.  

