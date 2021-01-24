PS5 perfect! SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset reduced

Getting the best gaming headset for you is really, really important, as not every headset is right for every gamer. That's why we've tested a lot of different models to find out which is best for what system, application or budget.

For PS5 gamers (as well as PlayStation 4 gamers) the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is currently the number one choice as it offers a blend of awesome sound, comfort, and elegant style. It has it all and won T3's Best Gaming Headset Award comfortably last year.

SteelSeries has worked to get the audio certified as Hi-Res, something of a rarity among gaming headsets, and wireless range is a massive 40 feet. On top of that, there's a swappable dual-battery system for a total of 20 hours usage.

There's pretty much nothing the Arctis Pro can't do and we were incredibly impressed during our hours of testing. The aluminium frame is lightweight, meaning it won't get uncomfortable after a long session, and there's support for Bluetooth and 2.4G connections simultaneously.

The best SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless deals (US)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | $274.99 from Amazon

Fantastic sound, great build quality, a thoughtful lightweight design, huge wireless range, 20 hours battery life... It's easier to list the things the Arctis Pro can't do. Easily the best gaming headset on the market right now so don't miss out.View Deal

The best SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless deals (UK)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless | £277.58 from Amazon

If you're in the UK, Amazon is currently offering the Arctis Pro with a £22 discount, which isn't something to be missed. The same best-in-class gaming headset, complete with PS5 support, for less. Hurry while stocks last.

After hours (and days) of testing, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is by far and away the best gaming headset on the market and a great choice for every gamer out there. Comfortable, stylish, and with fantastic sound, you can't go wrong.