T3 Awards 2020: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless wins best gaming headset

When it comes round to gaming audio T3 is a worldwide authority. We spend hours covering all the very finest gaming headsets and then rounding up the absolute best into our hyper-prestigious best gaming headsets guide.

This authoritative resource contains the gaming headphones that have impressed us in terms of their audio quality, features, build quality, style and software, with great gaming cans for every gamer and every budget considered.

And, let us tell you, the past year has been a vintage year for gaming headsets. The competition at all tiers of the market has reached a crazy new level, with makers from all around the world putting together some amazing pieces of audio tech.

And this made deciding on a winner for the T3 Awards 2020's Best Gaming Headset award harder than it has ever been. Every single headset in the shortlist, which included the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4, SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless and LucidSound LS35X, was truly top tier and guaranteed to deliver its user a great audio experience.

When all was said and done, though, the judges couldn't overlook the simply jaw-dropping gaming headset package delivered by the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, which for PS4 and PC users, is truly god-tier.

This is a gaming headset that not only features an advanced dual-wireless audio system that enables both 2.4G and Bluetooth wireless connections simultaneously, but it also delivers audiophile Hi-Res capable speaker drivers and lossless audio.

Oh, and the Arctis Pro Wireless also has a killer 40-foot range, swappable dual-battery power system (as one battery is used, the base station charges the second, meaning you never run out of juice), and a simply stunning design, with a lightweight aluminium construction meshing perfectly with a mature, professional aesthetic.

It sounds awesome, looks awesome and comes with a suite of awesome features — and that is why we are super pleased to announce that the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is the Best Gaming Headset of 2020.

