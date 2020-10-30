PS5 DualSense controller has a cool surprise for eagle-eyed fans

The PS5 launch is just a few weeks away and fans across the globe are eager to get their hands on the console’s DualSense controller and all of its exciting new features.

PS5 accessories and consoles are currently being received by both review outlets and retail stores, with some even being spotted on store shelves ! Now, with the DualSense controller finally in the hands of those outside of Sony, a cleverly hidden aesthetic detail on the controller has been discovered.

It turns out that the textured material on the back of PS5’s DualSense controller, as reported by GameSpot, is actually made up of classic PlayStation iconography. Upon close inspection, a collection of tiny crosses, circles, squares, and triangles – the trademark face buttons of PlayStation controllers since the original PlayStation – can be seen.

Gamespot’s findings solidify an observation made by Twitter user Shinobi602 , back in June, who pointed out that Sony teased this detail during its PS5 reveal event, and that this attention to detail may extend to the PS5 console and other PS5 accessories.

Zoom in enough and the grip textures on the back of the DualSense are actually ⭕🔺️⏹✖.Such a fun little detail. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/KVsSHESBg4June 13, 2020

Sony’s DualSense controller has been praised by developers for its set of new features – especially its haptic feedback . In a recent PlayStation Blog post , Godfall developer Counterplay Games outlined how the improved tech will enhance the gameplay experience for players:

“Prior to working with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, you could see the rhythm of Godfall’s melee combat. But thanks to SIE, you’re now able to feel it as well.

"Since players can have up to two weapons in their loadout at any time, there is a thrill in switching from one weapon class to another and feeling the difference in the palm of your hands.

"The Dual Blades might feel quick and nimble, whereas the Warhammer will feel powerful and weighty. This feature alone makes playing Godfall on PS5 feel like a whole new experience.”

While the DualSense controller will enhance Godfall’s combat, giving each weapon a truly unique feel, the developer also shared details on how the PS5’s super fast SSD will allow for instant respawns, ensuring players get back into the action quickly after death.

In other news, there may be hope for PlayStation fans desperate to own a black DualSense controller, as well as a black PS5 thanks to unofficial PS5 faceplates that have been announced!

