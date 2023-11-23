PS5 Black Friday Deals: Consoles, games and accessories

There was a time when PS5 deals would have been unthinkable. Stock was sold out everywhere, scalpers were running riot and many had to go without the latest console for a long time.
Luckily, that's no longer the case and we are actually seeing PS5 consoles, bundles, games and accessories on sale this Black Friday. With that in mind, here's a roundup of all the best deals on everything PS5. We've done the hard work so you can just sit back and play PlayStation.
Best PS5 Console deals this Black Friday
Sony PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle:
was £499, now £399.99 at Argos
The PS5 is a generation-defining console that has changed the game. This bundle also comes with the brand new Spider-Man 2 game, which makes this bundle extra great as you needn't fork out an extra £60 for this ace new title! Elsewhere you can find the console only for £10 or £20 less, if that appeals more.
PS5 Disc Edition:
was £479 now £389 at Currys
A great price for a standalone console, this is the disc edition too which can actually play physical media and serves as a Blu-ray player.
SONY PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - Slim (Pre-order): now £389 at Currys
Launching on the 29th of November this is the new model of PS5. It's functionally identical save for slightly larger storage and a much sleeker slimmer build. This is the version without a disc drive but you can add one later on if you buy it.
Best PS5 Game deals this Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5):
was £69.99, now £19.99 at Argos
If you like the PS5 deal above and want to add another epic game – it's T3 Tech Editor's fave release of 2022 – then the PlayStation-exclusive Horizon sequel is a stunning title at an even more stunning price. Playing as Aloy, you'll traverse a futuristic world filled with robotic dinosaurs and try to solve a potentially apocalyptic issue. No other retailer is selling for as little as this.
F1 23:
was £69 now £34 at Amazon
The official game for the most popular racing series in the world, play as all of your favourite drivers, carve out your own career on the grid or try the cinematic 'Braking Point' story mode.
Evil Genius 2: World Domination - PS5:
was £19 now £14 at Game
A hilarious send-up of the spy genre, Evil Genius 2 puts you in charge of world domination, creating the perfect headquarters before some pesky goodie goodies come and try to ruin everything you worked for. A great management sim like nothing else.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:
was £69 now £29 at Amazon
A brilliant solo adventure in a galaxy far away, this series plays a lot like the Dark Souls games - not a bad source of inspiration. Become a Jedi master and lead Cal Kestis to being the greatest Jedi Knight he can be.
Grand Theft Auto V (PS5):
was £24 now £16 at Amazon
One of the greatest games ever made, remastered for modern consoles. GTA 6 is still a while away so why not immerse yourself in Los Santos and a life on the wrong side of the law?
Stray (PS5):
was £34 now £17 at Amazon
The best game about a cat ever made. This cat platformer (catformer) follows a stray kitty in a futuristic world. It's fun, tells an interesting story and yes you can pet the cat. What's not to love?
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
was £19 now £14 at Amazon
The iconic movie franchise but brickier. This is a brilliant co-op adventure across all nine movies with hundreds of playable characters (including some you may never have heard of). The biggest Lego game to date has a whole galaxy to explore.
Best PS5 accessory deals this Black Friday
Duselsense PS5 Controller (Blue): was £64 now £39 at Currys
Save £25 on this snazzy 'Starlight Blue' controller. The PS5 controller is full of clever tech, from adaptive triggers to haptic feedback that will immerse you in games to a whole new level.
PS5 Pulse Headset: was £69 now £49 at Currys
The official PS5 headset makes the most of the console's 3D audio to offer directional sound. It also offers solid noise cancelling and two built-in microphones to talk to friends/rivals.
WD_BLACK SN850X with heatsink:
was £197 now £86 at Amazon
If you're struggling for space on your PS5 then how about an extra 1TB? That should be enough for a host of additional titles on your console. With a built-in heatsink you don't need to worry about any overheating and you can install it in about five minutes too.